Kekst CNC appoints senior Telegraph business journalist as London director

Robin Pagnamenta has worked in financial journalism for more than 20 years, most recently as head of technology at the Daily and Sunday Telegraph, managing a team of technology and business journalists based in the UK and US.

He has also chaired the Telegraph’s Tech Live conference series, wrtten a regular column and interviewed leading names in the sector.

Pagnamenta previously served as deputy business editor at The Times, where he worked for 12 years in a variety of roles in the UK and overseas. He was energy editor, healthcare industries correspondent, and the newspaper's South Asia editor, based in Mumbai.

He has also worked for the Sunday Express, Evening Standard and FX Week, and is a commentator on business and economics.

Richard Campbell, partner at Kekst CNC, said: “There are few more experienced journalists in the UK than Robin and we are pleased that he is joining our fast-growing team. His deep knowledge of technology and energy, two of the most important and rapidly transforming sectors, will be a particular asset to clients and colleagues alike.”

Pagnamenta said: “After more than 20 years in business journalism, I look forward to working to help broaden the consultancy’s client base around the globe and to offering strategic advice to companies at a time of unprecedented upheaval and transformation.”

Kekst and CNC merged in 2018 to form a financial and corporate comms firm with more than 600 clients and 250 staffers in 12 offices across the world, including in New York, London, Berlin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.