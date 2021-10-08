The Romans appoints creative director from Weber Shandwick

Janelle Feliciano’s career spans advertising, digital, social, content and PR campaigns for brands including Samsung, Tinder, Warner Bros, UNICEF, Nespresso, Amazon and Unilever.

The Romans, which she joins as creative director, said she is a “passionate advocate for empowerment and diversity”.

Feliciano’s work includes Amazon Fashion’s ‘I Wish I Could Wear’ body positivity campaign and ‘A Love/Hate Relationship’, a campaign about women’s changing relationship with their breasts over their lifetimes, for Breast Cancer Now.

She is also a co-founder of #AllMenCan, an initiative to raise awareness of how men can help end violence against women in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, which brought together a coalition of more than a dozen charities and organisations and secured over 6,000 billboards across the country.

Feliciano is originally from San Francisco but graduated from Central Saint Martins art school in London.

She began her career as a creative at TBWA and had stints at Weapon7, M&C Saatchi, Engine and WCRS.

She joins from Weber Shandwick London, where she has worked for the past four years as associate creative director.

Feliciano was previously named a ‘Future Leader’ by Creative Equals and serves as a Blueprint Advisory Board member. She is also a speaker and mentor for People Like Us.

Feliciano said: “Becoming a Roman is a dream. It’s not an easy task to create culture-challenging ideas, but The Romans do it day in, day out. There’s nothing that excites me more than this unapologetic attitude towards creativity.”

Dream hire

Feliciano will report to The Romans' chief executive, Joe Mackay-Sinclair.

He said: “This is a hire I’ve been on the look-out for for years. Not only does Janelle’s background makes her one of Europe’s most integrated creative directors; her body of work is as good as it gets. As The Romans continues to exponentially grow, we needed a creative director able to drive our output in terms of craft and to continue to ensure the work we make lives up to our values around diversity and inclusivity.”

Sinclair said it was thanks to the founders of People Like Us that he hired Feliciano.

He added: “I owe a debt of gratitude (and maybe a recruitment fee) to Sheeraz and Darain of People Like Us, who were instrumental in Janelle and I first meeting.”

Last month, The Romans announced the launch of a sport and entertainment division, co-led by Charlie Brown and Joe Burdon.