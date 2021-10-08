Jargon PR completes third agency acquisition in 12 months

GloHouse Media specialises in the processing and packaging industrial automation (including vision and robotics) and biogas renewable energy markets. A small international agency, it works with 16 clients across both markets on a retained basis and provides comms strategy, technical content, PR, marketing, multimedia, social media and lead-gen data services.

The GloHouse brand will be integrated as a specialist division of Jargon PR. This follows the acquisition and integration of Vantage Marketing in November 2020 and of Souter PR in June 2021, which also involved the creation of Jargon's Manchester office.

The acquisition of GloHouse Media will increase Jargon PR's specialist knowledge in IoT automation and green energy, two industry sectors it already serves.

It will bring a seven-person team into the agency, led by GloHouse founder Kirsty Sharpe. Sharpe is a PR veteran with more than 20 years of agency experience and joins Jargon PR as associate director, reporting to chief executive Simon Corbett.

Jargon PR says the acquisition will support its growth trajectory, helping it smash through the £2m fee income milestone this financial year. The agency will take on GloHouse’s portfolio of international clients including Fortress Technology, HRS Heat Exchangers and Omron.

“The acquisition of GloHouse Media is another exciting strategic step forward,” said Corbett.

“The GloHouse team adds valuable knowledge, experience and insights in advanced manufacturing which will strengthen our overall proposition. Over the next 18 months, we plan to strengthen our capabilities further with new digital services and by expanding the geographical footprint of the agency.”

Sharpe said: “Combining our industry 4.0 and sustainability sector knowledge with the broader digital PR services offered by Jargon PR provides an unparalleled depth of services for the group’s tech trending clients.”