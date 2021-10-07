Blog

Starburst, Cheetos, Dunkin’ or White Castle: Which brand Halloween costume do you actually want to wear?

Who wouldn’t want to be the little lad who loves berries and crème?

"Berries and crème, berries and crème, I'm a little lad who loves berries and crème."
"Berries and crème, berries and crème, I'm a little lad who loves berries and crème."

Brands are really getting into the Halloween spirit this year. 

After its 14-year-old ad featuring a “little lad” singing a song about berries and crème went viral on TikTok, Starburst created an actual Little Lad costume. To get one, consumers must post a video to TikTok showcasing their best "Berries and Crème" performance, using the hashtags #StarburstLittleLad and #Sweepstakes.

This week, Cheetos unveiled its Flamin' Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for fans to dress up in: A Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag and a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ released an Adult Dunkin' Cold Brew costume and a Child Munchkins Donut Hole Treat Box costume. 

 

Consumers can also grab a White Castle Slider costume and a Chicken Rings costume.

If this was a costume contest, which brand would win?

