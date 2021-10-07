Starburst, Cheetos, Dunkin’ or White Castle: Which brand Halloween costume do you actually want to wear?

Brands are really getting into the Halloween spirit this year.

After its 14-year-old ad featuring a “little lad” singing a song about berries and crème went viral on TikTok, Starburst created an actual Little Lad costume. To get one, consumers must post a video to TikTok showcasing their best "Berries and Crème" performance, using the hashtags #StarburstLittleLad and #Sweepstakes.

Head to our TikTok to find out how you could be mummy's favorite Little Lad for Halloween! https://t.co/OsL6y3SQTi pic.twitter.com/Wb0kqG9FHf — STARBURST (@Starburst) October 5, 2021

This week, Cheetos unveiled its Flamin' Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for fans to dress up in: A Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag and a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ released an Adult Dunkin' Cold Brew costume and a Child Munchkins Donut Hole Treat Box costume.

You are what you order. �� Whatever that may be, order the costume to go with it at the link �� in our bio.



*A @SpiritHalloween exclusive, limited quantities available. pic.twitter.com/CqMDr5Lks7 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 4, 2021

Consumers can also grab a White Castle Slider costume and a Chicken Rings costume.

To the couple hitting up the drive thru after the Halloween party, these @WhiteCastle costumes are for you!



Shop now: https://t.co/5tLGozUc4g#SpiritHalloween #WhiteCastle pic.twitter.com/gsubMzhT8P — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 6, 2021

If this was a costume contest, which brand would win?