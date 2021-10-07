Five Campaigns We Liked in September: your winner revealed

An exciting Five Campaigns We Like In September contest was eventually won by Lloyds Bank – winning almost half the votes – by visualising bank statements as works of art.

Lloyds Bank, 'Making A Statement' exhibition

Working in partnership with artist and ethnographer Paula Zuccotti, Lloyds Bank wanted to encourage people to think about their finances – to encourage a better relationship with money.

Wall-sized displays were used to visualise people’s spending, revealing where their money went, as well as some of their less well-thought-through decisions.

The exhibition in London's Soho, part of the campaign by Graying, included a space for visitors to create their own art about money.

Airbnb, 'Bearbnb'

In collaboration with Disney, Airbnb offered fans a chance to stay in a life-sized Winnie the Pooh house in Ashdown Forest, Sussex.

Set in the area that inspired AA Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – and curated by Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond – the 'Bearbnb' listing was open to rent for two days in September.

Hope&Glory (for Airbnb) and The Academy (for Disney) worked on the activation, while Toy & Robin completed the build.

Webhallen Orchestra

Billed as the world's first computer game orchestra, gamers created a music performance in a campaign for Swedish gaming and tech retailer Webhallen.

The music was performed at the Oscar Theatre in Stockholm, where gamers formed an orchestra under composer Max Kiusalaas.

As part of the campaign by The&Partnership Nordics, the piece was performed on PlayStation 5, Xbox X, PC, laptops, RetroFlag NESPi 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Lidl, 'Licence to Refill'

To mark the return of James Bond with the release of Die Another Day, Lidl revealed the true cost of Bond’s bar bill and calculated how much 007 could have saved by drinking homemade martinis instead.

According to the discount supermarket chain, over the course of his on-screen lifetime 007 has indulged in 28 martinis at a cost of £504. Apparently, Daniel Craig could have saved almost £450 over the course of his screentime as 007.

Gymbox, ‘Sunday Roast’

Gymbox partnered the 99 Comedy Club to host Sunday Roast comedy gym classes every Sunday in September at the gym chain's Covent Garden branch.

Fitness fanatics were first 'roasted' in foil bodysuits – verbally and physically – in 45-minute workout sessions.

The campaign was by comms consultancy Cut The Bull.