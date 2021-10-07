Movers and Shakers: Ketchum, Portland, Teneo, Boldspace, FleishmanHillard UK and more

Sam Ingleby, managing director of Portland, and Nick Hargrave, global public affairs director at Deliveroo, will leave their roles by the end of the year and launch an agency together.

Finsbury Glover Hering has hired former political heavyweights Sir Craig Oliver and Amber Rudd from Teneo to join its own ranks as senior advisors.

Sera Holland will join Ketchum on 1 November as deputy chief executive to Jo-ann Robertson to support her in leading the agency’s team in London. Founder of The Fawnbrake Collective, Holland will take on leadership of Ketchum’s three client-facing communities: corporate, healthcare and brand.

Brunswick Group has named Dr Joachim Peter as head of its Berlin office, where he will lead public affairs, corporate positioning and crisis management. His appointment follows the departure of Ulrich Deupmann, who will now focus full-time on his role as head of European public affairs.

Strategic comms consultancy Apella Advisors has appointed Janelle Romano as director. Romano, formerly of Firstlight Group, will join the Apella team supporting Nationwide Building Society before progressing to its broader client base.

Public affairs agency Deryn Consulting has welcomed three new staff members to its team: Mathew Norman, Emily Pemberton and Anwen Jones. The Welsh agency provides public affairs support and government relations advice to clients in the private, public and third sectors across the range of policy areas, including education, health, infrastructure, economic development, housing and energy.

Grace French has been appointed to the new role of head of culture at Stand. She will spearhead the agency’s ambition to be the best place to work through tailored programmes that prevent stressors, celebrating successes, bonding colleagues and providing support in workplace challenges.

Former Kazoo Communications managing partner Lydia Hoye has launched consumer comms agency Bound to Prosper. The new firm will work with brands on creative campaigns, digital press office, leadership profiling and influencer marketing.

Boldspace has announced three new hires to its PR team, bringing the firm’s full-time headcount to 22. The appointees are Tom Yazdi, joining as associate director from Teneo; Pia Jensen, formerly of Pumpkin PR, as senior consultant; and Lydia Parr joins as communications executive following a stint at investment bank DC Advisory.

Beeline PR has hired PR consultant and freelance business journalist Rosemary Gallagher as a director. With more than 25 years of industry experience, she will manage and develop relationships with key clients, and generate new business in sectors including financial services, environmental companies and the whisky industry.

FleishmanHillard UK has appointed Rob Mayhew as head of influence and retail. With almost two decades' experience in the shopper and digital sectors, he will lead FleishmanHillard UK's consumer and brand marketing practice, defining how the agency works with creators and navigates the diversification of influencer content and channels.

International comms consultancy Bladonmore has named Cathal Smyth as strategy director. Smyth’s role will focus on accelerating strategic thinking across branding, engagement and digital activations.