Pitch Update: Spike, Raptor PR, Loewe, Bloom, Little Red Rooster and more

Raptor PR has been appointed as the global agency of record for Playable Factory, an intelligent marketing platform that creates playable and interactive ads for mobile games, apps and brands. Raptor PR will design the Istanbul-based company's global communications architecture, positioning and content strategy to drive connections among premium brands not limited to the mobile games industry.

German technology firm Loewe has reappointed Little Red Rooster as its PR agency as it returns to the UK market following a two-year hiatus. The company went into administration in 2019 but was revived with a £35m investment from the Skytec Group.

INEOS Styrolution has selected LionbridgePR to conduct a global crisis communication consultancy and training programme over the next 18 months. The project will be led by the recently relaunched agency's founding partner and former BBC, ITN and Sky News correspondent Ben McCarthy. The Frankfurt-based multinational awarded the project to LionbridgePR after a four-way virtual pitch process.

The Lifestyle Agency has announced two new client wins. The London-based comms agency has been appointed by Bloom to drive its Christmas editorial, and by Vita to support the imminent launch of its six-floor flagship wellness studio in London's Sloane Square.

Leeds digital marketing consultancy Spike has won a contract to deliver multiple PR projects and SEO development for Yorkshire-based sports media business Planet Sport. Planet Sport’s titles currently reach an audience of about 20 million people a month and its brands are featured on Apple News, MSN and Google News.