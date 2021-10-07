Aitch at Subway, Johnny Walker, Women's Aid - Campaigns round-up

Women's Aid, '#AllMen'

A powerful new film released in support of Women’s Aid features a host of high-profile male actors urging #AllMen to speak out in opposition of male violence against women. It shares how all men can change attitudes and makes it known that all men have a responsibility to oppose violence against women and girls.

Adobe, Love Letter to her Mum

Adobe has worked with Little Simz to create a film focused on a love letter written by the rapper and actor to her mum. In the letter, Simz thanks her mum for support along her journey. The film is part of the wider campaign, 'Love the Journey', where Adobe aims to support and inspire the next generation of creative talent. Research for the campaign found more than 65 per cent of students from black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups struggle to find inspirational creative role models, deterring them from pursuing a creative career. The film was created by Ketchum London and directed by Lainey Richardson at Caviar.

OHID, 'Every Mind Matters'

The successor body to Pubic Health England has launched the latest iteration of the ongoing Every Mind Matters campaign, with the intention of boosting the nation's mental health as the winter months draw closer. Stephen Fry, Dr Max Pemberton, Hollyoaks actor David Tag, and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain are among the famous faces backing the campaign via their own social media channels.

Subway, 'SubwAITCH'

Rapper Aitch surprised fans with a secret lunchtime performance of new single Party Round My Place at a Manchester Subway this week. The store rebranded as SubwAITCH for the event – which was created and delivered by PR agency Taylor Herring – with recordings released on Subway’s TikTok, YouTube and Instagram channels.

Johnnie Walker, 'Keep Walking'

Whisky brand Johnnie Walker is set to unveil worldwide city takeovers, with projections of inspiring quotes from cultural trailblazers such as Grace Jones, Mark Twain and Ayrton Senna, as part of its latest 'Keep Walking' campaign. Alongside a TV and digital ad, the campaign will involve a series of local partnerships to help invigorate social spaces and venues such as bars and clubs as the world begins to reopen after pandemic closures.

Human Race, 'Jog Division'

Human Race, the organisers of this Sunday’s Therme Manchester Marathon, have created Jog Division – an initiative where the journeys of 10 of the 40,000 runners participating on 10 October are followed in detail. Jog Division participants have been sharing their progress on social media accounts and through the marathon’s official website, sharing tips, advice and, of course, the buzz they get from running.

The Balvenie, 'The Makers Project'

W Communications has created The Makers Project to help William Grant & Sons’ The Balvenie range of single malt whiskies shine in the dark spirits sector. The movement, which explores modern creativity, kicked off with a live event at The Barbican this week where singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and visual artist Tishk Barzanji (pictured below) discussed craft with The Balvenie’s Malt Master David C Stewart MBE.

Quaker Oats, 'The Fire Inside'

Quaker Oats has embarked on a purpose-led campaign created by Uncommon Creative Studio; 'The fire inside'. The positioning is intended to convey that wholesome nutrition can feed more than just consumers' bellies and the campaign aims to raise money to help end child food poverty.