Domino’s teams with Emplifi on customer engagement

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

NEW YORK: Domino’s has partnered with customer experience platform Emplifi to support customer engagement on social media and increase call center efficiency.

The pizza-delivery chain will integrate Emplifi products to facilitate this. Emplifi Social Engage is used to run automatic keyword searches on Twitter and Facebook and help Domino’s identify posts that require attention. Only 3% of posts typically fall in this category, meaning the tool would help Domino’s agents save time. 

The company is also using Emplifi Agent, a CRM tool that integrates with Emplifi Social, to improve contact center efficiency. 

With the help of Emplifi, Domino’s has created a customer support bot to replace its existing email form, as well as an Interactive Voice Response to text option that allows individuals who contact customer service to communicate with Dot the customer support bot via text instead of waiting in a call queue. 

Each of these tools aims to improve the overall customer experience by improving efficiency and boosting the brand’s ability to manage and respond to social posts and crises in real-time.

Emplifi works with brands including Delta, Ford and McDonald’s. The company, rebranded this summer, emerged from Astute Solutions’ acquisition of Socialbakers last August. Emplifi has 750 employees globally and locations in London, Paris and New York. Last month, it acquired Go Instore, a U.K.-based live-streaming video platform.

