Bringing harmony to purpose efforts, a podcast sponsored by Porter Novelli

For every brand in every sector, a commitment to purpose is reaching table-stakes level in terms of being a necessity for success. Of course, this manifests itself differently depending on the type of organization you are.
The good news, though: Inspiration and education can be gleaned for all brands from any entity in any industry.
That is proved in this podcast, featuring Harvey Mason, Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, and Sean Smith, EVP and head of corporate counsel practice, Porter Novelli.
The pair of leaders share some examples of how the Academy uses its powerful platform to advance DE&I and help broader society. They discuss how younger staffers at both organizations are leading the charge on purpose initiatives. The strength the Academy and Porter Novelli draw from their partnership is also on full display.
All this and more are revealed in Mason’s and Smith’s conversation with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome you to listen in.