Kezar Life Sciences names Jain as IR, external affairs VP

SAN FRANCISCO: Kezar Life Sciences, a biotechnology company developing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, has hired Gitanjali Jain as VP of investor relations and external affairs.

Jain will lead Kezar's investor relations, public relations, and scientific communications efforts, the company said on Wednesday.

Jain previously worked as MD at Solebury Trout, an investor relations and corporate communications firm, where she advised more than 50 biopharmaceutical companies on corporate strategy, investor relations, communication and capital market transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gita to the team as we continue to work towards delivering novel therapies to patients living with challenging diseases," John Fowler, cofounder and CEO of Kezar, in a statement. "Gita's strong relationships with investors and proven track record of success in the sector will add tremendous value to Kezar, and I look forward to working in partnership with her."

Kezar, which is based in San Francisco, is developing a therapy, KZR-616 that "has the potential to be an important new treatment for patients with autoimmune disease," such as lupus nephritis, and a therapy, KZR-261, that acts as a "a broad-spectrum anti-tumor agent," according to the company's website.

"I am excited to join Kezar at a pivotal time for the company as we continue to advance KZR-616, our first-in-class immunoproteasome inhibitor and KZR-261, our first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor," Jain said in a statement. "I am honored to be able to contribute to the team and to the future growth of Kezar as we work to create therapeutics addressing areas of high unmet need for patients."

In addition to Solebury Trout, Jain worked in a lab as a research associate at the biopharmaceutical companies Medarex and StemCells.