Successor body to Public Health England launches latest 'Every Mind Matters' campaign

Stephen Fry, Dr Max Pemberton, Hollyoaks actor David Tag, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and former British surfing champion and model Laura Crane are just some of the famous faces backing the latest 'Every Mind Matters' campaign via their own social media channels, sharing their experiences of mental wellbeing in the hope of encouraging the public to look after their own.

The campaign, by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), encourages people to get a free NHS-approved Mind Plan from the Every Mind Matters website. Over 3.4 million Mind Plans have been created since it was launched by PHE in October 2019. By answering five simple questions, adults will get a personalised action plan with practical tips to help them deal with stress and anxiety, sleep better and feel more in control.

It comes off the back of an OHID-produced nationwide survey revealing the pandemic has had a negative impact on the wellbeing of half of adults (49 per cent), with more than one-third (34 per cent) saying they did not know where to turn for support and two in five (41 per cent) saying they felt overwhelmed.

The multimedia campaign includes new advertising created by M&C Saatchi with the message “Find what works for you”. A 30-second advert, narrated by actor and writer Fry, will air across national TV stations, highlighting the little things people can do to look after our mental wellbeing. Spots will also run on video on demand and social media platforms. The activity is a cross-agency collaboration between M&C Saatchi, Wavemaker, OmniGOV, Freuds and 23red.

In February, the Every Mind Matters campaign won the best use of content in a healthcare/ pharma campaign category at the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards.

It was fronted by a three-minute film scripted by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, directed by celebrity photographer Rankin and narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It also won the Public Sector category at the 2020 PRWeek UK Awards.

A coalition of mental health charities, including CALM, The Mental Health Foundation and Mental Health Innovations, are supporting the campaign. Mental Health First Aid and carers' organisations are among a range of commercial, third- and public-sector partners amplifying the campaign messages to their customers, members and colleagues and integrating the Mind Plan into their own channels.

Ian Williams, deputy director, marketing activation, at OHID, said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for us all, so this campaign represents timely use of marketing expertise to drive positive action on mental health.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com