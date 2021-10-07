Colin Jackson fronts Benecol 'Uncover Your Cholesterol' campaign

Benecol’s new campaign encourages UK adults to have their cholesterol levels tested to reduce the risk of serious health problems such as heart disease and stroke.

The campaign runs throughout October, which is National Cholesterol Month, and will predominantly target adults aged 40-60. Research by the cholesterol-lowering food brand reveals that over one-third of adults are unaware that having high cholesterol carries no visible symptoms – even though four in 10 adults suffer from it.

The campaign will include a Sky Media partnership featuring Jackson speaking candidly about discovering he had high cholesterol in 2006. Throughout a series of 30- and 60-second spots, he will highlight that anyone can have high cholesterol – including those who are young, slim, eat well and exercise.

Development of the integrated, multichannel campaign has been a collaboration between Sky Media, Omnicom Media Group’s PHD Manchester, Mind+Matter, and Thinkhouse. Content will run across linear TV and video on demand. AdSmart from Sky will also be used to target in-market category consumers, while Sky AdVance will retarget campaign viewers with brand display ads.

There will also be paid social and a PR campaign featuring national and regional interviews with Jackson, spanning TV, radio, print and digital media.

The message will also be delivered via Benecol’s Instagram and Facebook channels and Jackson’s personal Instagram and Twitter feeds. Its success will be measured through a combination of key message penetration, engagement and reach.

Sallyanne Smith, director at Mind+Matter, part of Ashfield Health, said: “Post-campaign research following the successful launch of 'Cholesterol Uncovered' earlier this year indicated how powerful first-person stories were in encouraging our audience to take action when it comes to high cholesterol. Given that Colin found out he had high cholesterol at a time when he felt and looked fit and healthy, his was the perfect story to help us deliver the campaign's primary message – that high cholesterol really can affect anyone.”

Corinne Toyn, global science communication and nutrition manager at Benecol, said: “Once a high cholesterol diagnosis has been made, there are many things we can do, from simple diet switches to regular exercise and stress management measures, to ensure high cholesterol is brought under control to a safe level.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com