Subway rebrands for collaboration with rapper Aitch

Rapper Aitch surprised fans with a secret lunchtime performance of his new single ‘Party Round My Place’ in his local Subway branch in Manchester this week.

The BRIT Award-nominated star posted a lunchtime call-out to his fans saying he had something special lined up – but none expected that they would be one of just 25 people at the exclusive performance.

Fans were able to order the star’s favourite custom Sub (the Aitch Footlong) in store at the event, which was recorded and released via Subway’s TikTok, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

The campaign was created and delivered by creative PR agency Taylor Herring, which earlier this year masterminded the Kurupt FM takeover of Subway’s in-store radio network.

Aitch, who has had five UK top 10 singles, said: “I wanted to do an intimate gig for my Manchester crew and thought this would be a cool spot. It’s been great, big up Subway for having me down and letting me take over – and be sure to cop an Aitch Sub before they all go.”

Mays Elansari, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Subway, said: “When we heard Aitch was a Subway fan we wanted to pull off something special for his fans. What better way to collaborate with Aitch than to rebrand our Subway Manchester Piccadilly store especially for this surprise event and rename his favourite Subway Footlong after him! It’s the first time we’ve ever staged a gig in a Subway. Who knows, it might not be the last.”