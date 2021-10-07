News

H+K Strategies names Malaysia and Singapore CEO

Justin Then will look after the two markets following Matthew Briant’s departure from the agency.

by Staff Reporter / Added 1 hour ago

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has promoted Justin Then (pictured above) to Singapore and Malaysia CEO. Then's expanded role will involve overseeing the running of H+K Singapore and Lumos H+K Malaysia, focusing on driving cross-market collaboration and business growth across the two markets.

Prior to this, Then was managing director of Lumos H+K for two and a half years. In 2019, Then facilitated the merging of his previous agency Lumos with H+K. Before founding Lumos, he was managing director of H+K Malaysia where he provided senior counsel to regional clients from sectors including oil and gas, technology, and financial services. He also previously headed the technology practice at a local boutique agency that serviced clients such as Dell, Intel, Microsoft, Hitachi Data Systems and Alcatel Lucent.

"Justin has elevated our Malaysia business to a whole new level and his passion, regional expertise as well as entrepreneurial spirit are integral to our work and clients," said HS Chung, president for H+K Asia. "Singapore is an integral hub for our network and clients in the Asia market and I am looking forward to Justin's vision for H+K coming to fruition."

Matthew Briant, H+K Singapore's managing director for the last two years, has departed the agency.

