The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio, APC Collective

Ponzio talks about her career path from Edelman to the origins of APC Collective, activating authentic DE&I initiatives and more.

by Steve Barrett and Sabrina Sanchez / Added 7 hours ago

The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio, APC Collective

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and Gen Z, diversity, and purpose reporter Sabrina Sanchez are joined by Audrey Ponzio, CEO and impact strategist at APC Collective.

Podcast topics:

2:49 - Ponzio talks about her career path from Edelman to the origins of APC Collective, activating authentic DE&I initiatives, working through 2020’s civil rights protests and COVID-19 and more.

18:14 - How Facebook responded to two crises this week: whistleblower allegations that it had purposely prioritized “growth over safety” and an hours-long outage on Facebook and Instagram. Plus, how brands reacted to the outage on Twitter.

25:21 - Catching up on the ongoing developments around Ozy Media’s decisions to dissolve its board of directors, not to retain its law firm, or its PR firm. 

32:14 - Discussing the Pandora Papers leak, the largest-ever look behind the curtain at how wealthy individuals and organizations utilize tax havens around the world.

33:43 - How Budweiser co-opted the viral success of Home Depot’s giant skeleton decoration.

35:07 - Allison + Partners is expanding into Latin America, opening an office in partnership with Grupo Garnier, an affiliate of Allison + Partners’ parent holding company, Stagwell.

37:09 - On former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House.

