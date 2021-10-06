Audio

The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio

Ponzio talks about her career path from Edelman to the origins of APC Collective, activating authentic DE&I initiatives and more.

by Steve Barrett and Sabrina Sanchez / Added 48 minutes ago

The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and Gen Z, diversity, and purpose reporter Sabrina Sanchez are joined by Audrey Ponzio, CEO and impact strategist at APC Collective.

Podcast topics:

2:49 - Ponzio talks about her career path from Edelman to the origins of APC Collective, activating authentic DE&I initiatives, working through 2020’s civil rights protests and COVID-19 and more.

18:14 - How Facebook responded to two crises this week: whistleblower allegations that it had purposely prioritized “growth over safety” and an hours-long outage on Facebook and Instagram. Plus, how brands reacted to the outage on Twitter.

25:21 - Catching up on the ongoing developments around Ozy Media’s decisions to dissolve its board of directors, not to retain its law firm, or its PR firm. 

32:14 - Discussing the Pandora Papers leak, the largest-ever look behind the curtain at how wealthy individuals and organizations utilize tax havens around the world.

33:43 - How Budweiser co-opted the viral success of Home Depot’s giant skeleton decoration.

35:07 - Allison + Partners is expanding into Latin America, opening an office in partnership with Grupo Garnier, an affiliate of Allison + Partners’ parent holding company, Stagwell.

37:09 - On former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio

The PR Week 10.7.2021: Audrey Ponzio

How Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is encouraging people to be kind

How Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is encouraging people to be kind

Joel Johnson, partner and head of the DC office at FGH

Finsbury Glover Hering grows DC presence by acquiring Harbour Group

Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study

Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study

DecisionLink hires Ed Hayden as CFO

DecisionLink hires Ed Hayden as CFO

Coffee Break with Tom Coyne, founder & CEO of Coyne PR

Coffee Break with Tom Coyne, founder & CEO of Coyne PR

American Heart Association creates Stay Fuerte COVID-19 campaign for Hispanic community

American Heart Association creates Stay Fuerte COVID-19 campaign for Hispanic community

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

SourceCode acquires creative firm Strike 2

SourceCode acquires creative firm Strike 2

Raoul Bhavnani leaves FTI to lead Betterment’s communications

Raoul Bhavnani leaves FTI to lead Betterment’s communications