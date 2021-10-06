News

DecisionLink hires Ed Hayden as CFO

The tech-sector veteran comes from Saba Software.

by Betsy Kim / October 06, 2021

DecisionLink, a company that produces software that provides cost-benefit analyses of business services, has appointed Ed Hayden as CFO.

Reporting to CEO Tim Page, he started in the role on September 28, working from San Francisco.

He replaced Lori Parro, who left the company to become CFO partner at TechCXO in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Hayden has more than two decades of experience with full life cycles of tech companies, from modeling, planning, execution and growth to public offerings, DecisionLink said in a statement.

He previously worked at Saba Software, where he was CFO and EVP. His experience includes working on Nuance Communications' IPO with Goldman Sachs, which raised $90 million, as well as a $122 million secondary public offering.

Hayden previously held finance executive positions at McAfee, and was involved in the due diligence of Intel's $7.7 billion acquisition of the company, and he has worked extensively on audits of public companies governed by Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

