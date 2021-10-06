PLMR acquires Midlands agency in seven-figure deal

The acquisition of Advent Communications is part of PLMR's strategic growth plan, focusing on growing its regional network and expanding and deepening the range of skills it offers its clients.

PLMR confirmed to PRWeek that there will be no redundancies as a result of the deal and no changes to leadership.

Based in Birmingham since 2017, PLMR’s network also covers London, the east of England and Scotland.

Kevin Craig, chief executive of PLMR, said: “Coming together with Advent is an important part of our strategy for client-focused growth. We believe that having a strong presence both in London and regionally plugs us into current trends in politics and in business with so much dynamism and growth right around the country.

“Advent brings a strong Midlands pedigree to the table, gives us deeper skills right across the board and, most crucially of all, will enable us to serve all of our clients even better. Our clients and staff are what make this company special and this announcement is wonderful news for both.”

PLMR clients in the Midlands include the University of Warwick, West Midlands Combined Authority and Coventry City Council. Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Fisher German and the Deeley Group are among the clients on Advent's roster.

Adam Dent, managing director of Advent Communications, who will remain with the firm, said: “This is a really progressive move for Advent, our team and our clients. It is great that we are joining such a highly regarded national group which will allow us to add to our services and help grow our client base. We have worked with PLMR and it is a very natural fit for both companies.”

Will Savage, who will head PLMR’s Midlands team, said: “Since we were founded in 2017 PLMR’s Midlands office has been proud to support many major businesses and other organisations in this area. Over the years we have worked closely with Advent on a number of projects so coming together is both a natural progression for us and will be transformative in the way we serve our clients in the region.”