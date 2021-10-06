Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

See full-size infographic

Source: The Most Hated Brands in Every Country, a report by Rave Reviews, a US-based site that creates breezy buying guides across a wide range of product categories. The company compiled a list of top brands and used a tool called SentiStrength to analyse the sentiment of tweets pertaining to each brand. The brands with the highest percentage of negative tweets in each market were named the 'most-hated' brands.

Caveats: Probably best not to take this too seriously. 'Hate' is a strong word, and a bit of a stretch in this case. At best the survey captures a snapshot of the brands attracting the most negative-sounding tweets at a particular point in time (Rave does not specify the time frame of its sample). Also, since the report only looks at large brands, it's quite possible there are smaller brands that get even higher percentages of negative tweets. Finally, Twitter is only one outlet for consumer comments, and it is not widely used in some markets, notably China.

Here is a list of the 'most-hated' brands in APAC markets, according to the report:

Australia: Volkswagen

Bangladesh: Samsung

China: Porsche

Hong Kong: Facebook

India: Vodafone

Indonesia: Microsoft

Japan: Netflix

Korea: YouTube

Malaysia: Nissan

Nepal: Coca-Cola

New Zealand: KFC

Pakistan: Apple

Philippines: Hyundai

Singapore: Tesla

Sri Lanka: Huawei

Taiwan: Tesla

Thailand: Samsung

Vietnam: Facebook

More from this source:

Sony is the 'most-hated' brand in the most markets (10) worldwide: Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait, Puerto Rico, Romania.

Tesla is the second 'most-hated' brand, taking that distinction in seven markets: Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan.

Uber is the 'most-hated' brand in the US and the UK

The report also breaks down the 'most-hated' gaming brands, fast-food brands and big tech brands (Microsoft, in 22 markets), and gives additional details on the US and UK markets.

If you want an analysis of brand sentiment with a bit more rigour, Campaign Asia-Pacific has been busy lately reporting on our exclusve Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, based on a survey of 8000 consumers in 14 APAC markets conducted by NielsenIQ. Our extensive and ongoing analysis includes not only the Top 1000 list itself, but also lists of the top 100 brands in 14 APAC markets and the top brands in particular categories, such as beer, cars and shoes.