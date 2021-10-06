Exclusive: Brands2Life lures Hope & Glory big hitter to build consumer PR

Laura Sibley has joined Brands2Life’s board as managing director of the agency’s consumer division, which presently has 15 staff and ambitions to build quickly as the public relations business continues to integrate.

Sibley has spent the past seven years at Hope & Glory, PRWeek’s reigning Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year (2020), having previously been in-house PR manager at Sony Electronics.

At Hope & Glory she has driven award-winning work across multiple sectors, with her past client roster including Sony, Pokémon, BT, Freesat, eDreams Odigeo, Norwegian Cruise Line and The Tessa Jowell Foundation.

Sibley's brand campaigns have included #BlockNoiseWithSony, pairing up the ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ with the brand’s noise cancelling headphones, and the Pokémon GO ‘Pokémon Planet’ global ad campaign.

Brands2Life, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, is PRWeek’s reigning Large Consultancy of the Year (2020) and is better known for its technology, corporate and b2b clients.

Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, told PRWeek: “Consumer work has always been integral to Brands2Life, and we have some amazing clients on our roster. Laura is a brilliant hire. She brings a fantastic mix of consumer, integrated communications and creative agency experience combined with an agility and insight to work across such varied client sectors and markets."

"I'm excited to join an independent agency with a big heart,” said Sibley. “One that cares both for its teams and clients, which is evident through its ‘best places to work’ accolades and campaign work recognition."

Sibley formerly worked for the Kazoo and Borkowski agencies and as a PR manager at Samsung.