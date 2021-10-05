News

Yum Brands promotes Staci Rawls to chief of staff

Rawls has been KFC’s US comms lead since 2019.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Yum Brands promotes Staci Rawls to chief of staff

LOUISVILLE, KY: Yum Brands, the corporate parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Wing Street, has promoted Staci Rawls to chief of staff.

Rawls moved into the position this month. 

“I cannot thank my KFC family enough for the incredible experience and support over the years,” Rawls wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. “I've been lucky to have the most amazing team (#chickensquad) and work on the most interesting projects with the smartest people.”

Rawls and a representative from KFC were not immediately available for additional comment.

Since 2019, Rawls had served as the first chief communications officer for KFC U.S., overseeing the development of KFC’s overall business narrative and leading all external and internal communications including PR, crisis and issues management, public affairs and social purpose efforts.

Before that, Rawls worked at KFC U.S. for four years as director of public affairs. She led the transformation of the company’s U.S. communications strategy, "fully integrating external and internal communications functions to create a singular brand voice that resonates across functions," the company said in a statement. 

Rawls worked on campaigns including KFC’s chicken-scented sunscreen, the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs and the debut of KFC’s first female Colonel: Reba McEntire. 

Prior to joining KFC, Rawls was senior manager of communications and operations services for Dallas-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. She has also worked at J.C. Penney and Papa John’s International.

