Ruder Finn acquires tech specialist agency Mantis

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has acquired Mantis, a public sector tech specialist PR agency.

The acquisition will continue Ruder Finn's growth in the medical and healthcare technology sector. The agency already works with a variety of medtech companies and will add 23 of Mantis' clients to its roster.

Mantis regularly works with technology companies that target the public sector, and 85% of its client base works with the NHS, private healthcare and U.K. social care providers.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Twelve Mantis consultants will join the Ruder Finn team, and there will be no layoffs during the acquisition.

Ruder Finn's U.K. team had been looking for some time for the right agency to partner with in the medtech space, said Nick Leonard, U.K. MD at Ruder Finn.

"It was clear from our first meeting that Mantis was a perfect fit," Leonard said. "The company has great people, a strong and complementary culture and specialisms that will enhance the services we offer to clients."

The acquisition came at the right time for Mantis when tech is evolving to play a greater role in the health and social care landscape, according to Eleanor Willock, MD at Mantis.

After the acquisition, Willock will continue to head up the Mantis team as well as widening her role to become a director in the bigger Ruder Finn U.K. business. She will report to Leonard.

In September, Ruder Finn launched its inaugural FutureThink Index study, which measured how Americans think about the future and the role business leaders play in shaping that outlook.

Ruder Finn posted a 13% gain in revenue globally last year to $87.8 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $48.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.