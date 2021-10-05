NHS England appoints veteran broadcast journalist to deputy media chief role

In her new role as deputy head of media, Carol Jordan will help lead the media team and manage media relations for NHS England, one of the most scrutinised public sector bodies in the country.

Jordan, who spent three years at ITV News, said in a LinkedIn post: “After almost two decades working in broadcast news and telling the stories of people across the world and the UK, I’m delighted to say that today [Monday 4 October] I started a brand new challenge.

“NHSE touches the lives of everyone in England and I’m privileged to be in a position to help tell its story.”

Kate O’Neill, head of media at NHS England, told PRWeek: "We are delighted that Carol has joined NHSE as deputy head of media. We hope that her vast journalistic experience and understanding of the media landscape will be put to good use in what is a dynamic and fast-moving environment."

As head of planning at ITV News, Jordan was a focal point for editorial and operational staff as well as the regional news teams. She led a team of deputy and assistant news editors to commission and deliver specialist and diary UK home news coverage.

Prior to that she spent a decade at CNN, where she was a senior news editor and producer.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com