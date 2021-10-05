Ruder Finn acquires public sector medtech PR agency

Ruder Finn said the acquisition will boost its profile in medical and healthcare technology as the majority of Mantis' client relationships are with the NHS, private healthcare and UK social care providers.

The global comms and creative agency’s acquisition of Mantis will add 23 clients to its roster and 12 consultants to its team.

Ruder Finn UK managing director Nick Leonard said: “We have huge momentum in the medtech space and have been looking for some time for the right partner to take this to the next level.

“It was clear from our first meeting that Mantis was a perfect fit. The company has great people, a strong and complementary culture and specialisms that will enhance the services we offer to clients.

“While we will look to grow across the whole public sector spectrum, much of the Mantis client base focuses on digital healthcare technology, and that can have a transformational effect on our proposition. Many agencies claim to target the medtech space, but very few will have the clinical and technical credentials and capabilities of our combined proposition. We want to be the go-to agency in this area and this deal is a big step towards that.”

Ruder Finn has an office in Moorgate, London, but it will be moving to a more flexible model that embraces hybrid working. Members of the Mantis team who live further away from the capital will work virtually, visiting the office when they need to.

Eleanor Willock, managing director of Mantis, said: “For the past 14 years, Mantis has blazed a unique trail, focusing on bringing the stories of life-changing technology powering public services to industry and consumer attention.

"Healthcare and medical technology have always been central to our growth. Our acquisition by Ruder Finn couldn’t be better timed as the health and social care landscape evolves and tech plays an even greater role.

"I’m extremely excited at what the prospect of our combined teams will be able to achieve for clients, and for what this means for my team as a measure of our value and worth. We can’t wait to get started.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com