HMRC appoints interim comms chief

His appointment as interim director of comms is a promotion for Andrew Pemberton, who joined HMRC in June as deputy director for comms around tax policy.

He will start in his new role next week and succeeds Poli Stuart-Lacey, who takes up the role of director of media and comms at the Metropolitan Police next month.

Commenting on his appointment, Pemberton said: “I am looking forward to leading such a dedicated and talented team. HMRC Communications have delivered so much over the past 18 months, in particular, making a positive impact on the lives of millions of people the length and breadth of the UK.”

He added: “They have made me feel very welcome and it will be a real privilege to work with them as well as my fellow directors of communication within the brilliant Government Communication Service.”

HMRC has yet to recruit a permanent replacement for Stuart-Lacey, who spent four years at the government department.

Pemberton is a relative newcomer to government comms. Prior to HMRC, he spent more than five years at the Crown Commercial Service, which he joined as an interim head of comms before progressing to director of marketing and comms. His other roles have included stints at Decisive Public Relations and De Montfort University.

The bulk of his career to date was spent with the Royal Air Force, where he held a number of positions and ended up as head of news and media operations, leading a 12-strong team at Headquarters Air Command.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com