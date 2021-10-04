News

Sid Lee redesigns Brown-Forman’s website, fine tunes ESG message

The creative agency updated the alcohol and spirits giant’s website, which includes environmental, social and governance communications.

by Betsy Kim / Added 3 hours ago

Sid Lee redesigns Brown-Forman’s website, fine tunes ESG message

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: Global wine and spirits company Brown-Forman has hired creative shop Sid Lee as a corporate communications and digital strategy partner. 

Last month, the Montreal-based creative agency launched a revamped website for the company, whose brands include Jack Daniel’s, Korbel, Chambord, Herradura and Woodford Reserve. 

In a separate contract, from mid-August through the end of October, the agency has been working to create the overarching storytelling of Brown-Forman’s environmental, social and governance and social responsibility commitments. That langage now resides on the company’s redesigned website. 

Elisabeth Jamot, VP of creative strategy at Sid Lee, said that language could extend to other uses, including in reports and employee communications. 

The website showcases not only product information but also the company’s purpose, values and culture for a global audience, noted Rob Frederick, VP of brand and communications, in a statement. 

The agency has worked on corporate branding and storytelling for brands including WSP, PSP and McGill University. It has also handled ESG projects with organizations including the North Face and Hyundai.

In March, Brown-Forman put out a call for an agency to lead U.K. PR strategy and execution across its brands. Two months later, it retained Tin Man for its creative U.K. PR campaigns and press office services but stayed with the agency Spey for the Benriach, GlenDronach and Glenglassaugh brands.

Brown-Forman posted net sales of $906 million in Q1 of its 2022 fiscal year, up 20% over the prior year. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

MarketCast launches tool to measure sports sponsorships

MarketCast launches tool to measure sports sponsorships

Fighting two types of T-cell lymphoma on two fronts

Fighting two types of T-cell lymphoma on two fronts

Sid Lee redesigns Brown-Forman’s website, fine tunes ESG message

Sid Lee redesigns Brown-Forman’s website, fine tunes ESG message

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Levinson Group wrangled Ozy Media crisis response

Levinson Group wrangled Ozy Media crisis response

Sway Effect, Agean PR team up to service Intrepid Travel account

Sway Effect, Agean PR team up to service Intrepid Travel account

Twitter kicks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp while they're down

Twitter kicks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp while they're down

Facebook whistleblower accuses company of putting profit before safety

Facebook whistleblower accuses company of putting profit before safety

Unispace promoted Marjorie McCarthy to CMO.

Unispace promotes Marjorie McCarthy to CMO

Ketchum has hired Nicky Battle as EVP of health consumer experience.

Ketchum hires Nicky Battle as EVP of health consumer experience