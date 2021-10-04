Sid Lee redesigns Brown-Forman’s website, fine tunes ESG message

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: Global wine and spirits company Brown-Forman has hired creative shop Sid Lee as a corporate communications and digital strategy partner.

Last month, the Montreal-based creative agency launched a revamped website for the company, whose brands include Jack Daniel’s, Korbel, Chambord, Herradura and Woodford Reserve.

In a separate contract, from mid-August through the end of October, the agency has been working to create the overarching storytelling of Brown-Forman’s environmental, social and governance and social responsibility commitments. That langage now resides on the company’s redesigned website.

Elisabeth Jamot, VP of creative strategy at Sid Lee, said that language could extend to other uses, including in reports and employee communications.

The website showcases not only product information but also the company’s purpose, values and culture for a global audience, noted Rob Frederick, VP of brand and communications, in a statement.

The agency has worked on corporate branding and storytelling for brands including WSP, PSP and McGill University. It has also handled ESG projects with organizations including the North Face and Hyundai.

In March, Brown-Forman put out a call for an agency to lead U.K. PR strategy and execution across its brands. Two months later, it retained Tin Man for its creative U.K. PR campaigns and press office services but stayed with the agency Spey for the Benriach, GlenDronach and Glenglassaugh brands.

Brown-Forman posted net sales of $906 million in Q1 of its 2022 fiscal year, up 20% over the prior year.