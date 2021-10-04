Unispace promotes Marjorie McCarthy to CMO

NEW YORK: Unispace, a global workplace strategy, design and delivery company, has promoted Marjorie McCarthy to CMO.

McCarthy was promoted to the newly created role on September 1 and oversees 35 staffers globally. She reports to global chief revenue officer Michael Casolo and is responsible for global marketing and communications for Unispace.

“I am focused on brand comms, developing content and developing proposals and pitches that win us business,” said McCarthy.

She joined Unispace in January as global principal of marketing and communications. She will not be replaced in that role; rather, her responsibilities will be folded into her new position.

Unispace, which launched in 2010, provides clients who want to develop an office space with a joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. It has completed 5,500 workplace projects and has a presence across 26 countries, and 600 employees worldwide.

“It’s an interesting moment for workplaces because work is no longer a ‘place,’” said McCarthy. “What we are working with clients on is evolving so much; now we work with clients to develop their hybrid work models and envisioning work environments that are friendly to both remote workers and in-person workers.”

She added that enticing employees to come into the office is “a new ballgame” now.

“Companies are finding they have to provide opportunities to create experiences, whether that is collaboration experiences, socialization experiences or spaces where you can go and do focused work that maybe you can’t do from home,” McCarthy explained.

Earlier this year, Asia-focused private investment firm PAG acquired Unispace.

“We have an impressive growth strategy we are moving toward right now,” said McCarthy. “That is an area my role and team will play an integral part in as well.”

Before joining Unispace, McCarthy worked at Global Strategy Group for nearly nine years. When she left the firm in January 2021, she was SVP and head of marketing and business development.