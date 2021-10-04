News

Ketchum hires Nicky Battle as EVP of health consumer experience

Battle was most recently SVP of engagement strategy at Omnicom healthcare agency CDMP.

by Aleda Stam / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Nicky Battle as EVP of health consumer experience in the agency's New York office.  

Battle will report to Michelle Baker, Ketchum EVP and chief of staff, Health. In her new role, Battle is primarily focused on inclusive design and ensuring accessible and impactful communications with customers. 

Customer expectations are at "an all-time high," Battle said. 

"They want brands to honor exactly where they are in their journey," she said. "Clients want to see a return on influence, and I love that Ketchum has answered that challenge with our OmniearnedID solution, giving us the ability to quantify the impact of earned media and influencer activations on conversions and brand reputation."

Battle joins Ketchum from Omnicom healthcare agency CDMP, where she was SVP of engagement strategy focused on omnichannel strategies and health equity initiatives. 

Prior to CDMP, she was VP and social director at MRM//McCann, where she led influencer activations for IHOP, Verizon and ETS. 

Earlier this month, Ketchum was chosen as AOR for healthcare management platform UpHealth. 

Ketchum posted $476 million in revenue in 2020, down 5% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

