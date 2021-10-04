Movers & Shakers: HSBC, Twitter, and Manulife

Lauren Myers-Cavanagh (pictured above) has been promoted to APAC director of comms at Twitter. Previously, she led policy comms at the tech firm where worked in partnership with Twitter's public policy team, focusing in particular on issues of transparency, the Open Internet, and Twitter's work to protect the conversation around elections. Her new role involves setting Twitter's overall comms strategy for the region which includes corporate, consumer, and business comms in addition to policy comms. Myers-Cavanagh will report to Kelly Sims, global VP of communications, who joined the company in July this year. The company is currently on the hunt for a head of policy comms in the region.

Tala Booker has been named global head of comms, commercial banking for HSBC. Based in Sydney, Booker joined HSBC in 2011 with the media relations team, and has held communications roles with the company in Australia, Hong Kong and New York. She was previously head of communications for HSBC Australia, and prior to that was in Hong Kong as regional head of communications, commercial banking for Asia Pacific.

Dudley White has been appointed head of communications Asia for Manulife. His most recent position was director of external communications at AIA Group in Hong Kong. White reports to Manulife's chief marketing and experience design officer Asia, Julie Nestor, and global chief communications officer, Laura Vallis.