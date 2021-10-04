Movers & Shakers: Carma, WordsWork Communications, and more

Lauren Myers-Cavanagh has been promoted to APAC director of comms at Twitter. Previously, she led policy comms at the tech firm where worked in partnership with Twitter's public policy team, focusing in particular on issues of transparency, the Open Internet, and Twitter's work to protect the conversation around elections. Her new role involves setting Twitter's overall comms strategy for the region which includes corporate, consumer, and business comms in addition to policy comms. Myers-Cavanagh will report to Kelly Sims, global VP of communications, who joined the company in July this year. The company is currently on the hunt for a head of policy comms in the region.

Tala Booker has been named global head of comms, commercial banking for HSBC. Based in Sydney, Booker joined HSBC in 2011 with the media relations team, and has held communications roles with the company in Australia, Hong Kong and New York. She was previously head of communications for HSBC Australia, and prior to that was in Hong Kong as regional head of communications, commercial banking for Asia Pacific.

Dudley White has been appointed head of communications Asia for Manulife. His most recent position was director of external communications at AIA Group in Hong Kong. White reports to Manulife's chief marketing and experience design officer Asia, Julie Nestor, and global chief communications officer, Laura Vallis.

Toby Doman joins financial services company Home Credit as group head of communications. Based in Hong Kong, Doman is tasked with a global remit including Russia, Vietnam, India, and China. He will lead the firm on issues management with a focus on public advocacy, IR and ESG-related communications. Prior to this, Doman oversaw communications for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal in APAC, and sat on the board of the Society of Publishers in Asia. He also held roles at Edelman London and Singapore as well as WE Communications.

Media intelligence firm Carma has named Khali Sakkas as head of insights for APAC. Sakkas has experience as serving on the board of AMEC and has conducted work for a range of MNCs and government clients. In her new role, she will lead Carma's research and evaluation team to deliver vital insights to companies and policymakers across the region. She will also be responsible for driving best practice and innovation.

WordsWork Communications Consulting has bagged the PR and communications mandate for Sanfe, an intimate skincare and hygiene brand based in India. The agency will bolster Sanfe's communications campaigns across brand and product categories and help widen its reach to ensure strong positioning and greater visibility among its target audience.