Edelman names new APAC head of corporate

Edelman has promoted Susan Redden Makatoa (pictured above) to head of corporate for APAC, a step up from her previous role of group managing director for Edelman Australia. She replaces Yvonne Koh who departed in July for a role in Teneo. In her new role, Redden Makatoa will lead the firm’s reputation and advisory practice across the region, reporting into APAC CEO Stephen Kehoe and Dave Samson, global vice chair of corporate affairs. Redden Makatoa has over 20 years of experience in leading reputation management and advisory services across business, government and not-for-profit sectors.

Meanwhile, Michelle Hutton’s role as vice chair for APAC has been expanded to include regional client and growth functions. In this expanded tole, Hutton will evolve the firm’s client-centric approach, ensuring strategy, creative, data and digital sit at the heart of all client business and growth efforts. As such, Hutton will now also oversee the firm’s regional client leadership, new business and marketing initiatives going forward, ensuring each of these areas build on the firm’s vision to deliver integrated work for its clients.

Stephen Kehoe, Edelman’s president and CEO for APAC, says: “With these moves, we are creating a more powerful, client-centric organization than ever before in APAC.”