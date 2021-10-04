Former journalist Shubhreet Kaur joins H+K India

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has announced the appointment of Shubhreet Kaur (pictured above) as director of creative services in India. She will be responsible for bringing a fresh perspective for actionable, creative initiatives to the company.

Prior to her current role, Kaur worked as a media consultant and held editorial roles at the likes of Thomson Reuters, NDTV, VRL Financial News, and The Economic Times.

Abhishek Gulyani, CEO at H+K Strategies India, said, "We are thrilled to have Shubhreet Kaur on board with us as director of creative services. We believe in emboldening our mission of developing strategic and creative ways of engaging with the audience, and Shubhreet will bring in a blend of creative vision, dynamic ideas and strategic business sense for our valued clients."