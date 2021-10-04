FleishmanHillard hires UK head of influence and retail

Rob Mayhew will focus on helping consumer brands make an impact and drive sales. He will lead FleishmanHillard UK's consumer and brand marketing practice on developing digital multichannel content and influencer marketing strategies, defining how the agency works with creators and how it navigates the diversification of influencer content and channels.

Mayhew has almost two decades' experience in the shopper and digital sectors and has worked on content strategies and social media campaigns for brands including McVitie's, GSK, Lacoste and Tom Dixon, as well as global shopper strategies for Bacardi, Molson Coors and General Mills.

Nina Bautista, consumer practice partner and director at FleishmanHillard, said: “This is a really exciting and strategic hire for our practice, and something that we have been working towards for some time. We’ve no doubt that Rob’s unique expertise and passion for social culture will elevate our work, enabling us to create more integrated and innovative consumer campaigns that are digital-first and sales-focused”.

Mayhew is an established TikTok creator with a community of almost 70,000 followers.

He said: “I am excited to have joined the consumer team and am looking forward to collaborating across the agency. The brands who are doing best coming out of COVID-19 have been embracing influencers and content creators in a way that puts them [at the] centre of their social strategy."