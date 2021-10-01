Allison+Partners expands into Latin America

MIAMI: Allison+Partners is opening offices in Latin America via a partnership with Grupo Garnier, an affiliate of Allison’s parent holding company, Stagwell.

The partnership will result in Grupo Garnier’s team of 150 PR professionals rebranding offices in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico as Allison+Partners.

Both agencies will field a joint team in Miami led by Allison GM David Baum and business development director Tomás Saiz to counsel North American brands entering Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.

Since Allison+Partners opened its Miami office in June, the agency has had plans to expand into Latin America, according to Allison+Partners global COO Jonathan Heit.

"Joining forces with Grupo Garnier puts us in a position to rapidly scale our offerings in Latin America, a growing global market with a significant need for communications and marketing services and a major opportunity for digital growth,” said Heit. "This expansion delivers eight key hubs through which we can reach all of Latin America and a growing presence in Miami, which serves as a gateway for global brands expanding in South America."

Allison+Partners partnered with Orient Planet Group to grow its reach in the Middle East last fall. This year, Stagwell also added Anchor Worldwide and The Lab to its global affiliate network.

Allison+Partners’ global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million globally last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.