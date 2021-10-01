Remember Home Depot’s giant skeletons? Budweiser made costumes for them

It’s October, and that means one thing. (OK, it means several things -- buying too much candy, a return to raking leaves and pumpkin spice everything, to name a few). But it’s definitely also time for The Home Depot’s giant skeletons to shine.

To help the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton with LifeEyes and his new friend the 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes really stand out -- not that they have an issue with that -- Budweiser has created the Budweiser’s Bud Can Halloween costume specifically to fit them.

The costume is $45 and is for sale on ShopBeerGear.com. The beer brand did not partner with Home Depot to create the costume, according to a spokesperson from Budweiser PR partner Allison+Partners.

Budweiser said in a statement that it decided to make the costumes for the larger-than-life skeletons because both, and the wardrobes Home Depot created for them, sold out “in seconds.”

Budweiser also tweeted a picture of the two skeletons donning its costume on Friday.

Recreate this if you dare with your skeleton at home: https://t.co/nOOYVnGv1w — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 1, 2021

The Home Depot started communicating about the return of its spooky-but-super-popular 12-foot skeleton in July. The $300 Halloween decoration sold out online last year after going viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Last year, Budweiser got in on the conversation when it tweeted a picture of the gargantuan skeleton holding a massive bottle of beer with the caption, “This would be scary if he was holding a light beer.”

The skeleton was actually holding a 50-inch Budweiser Bottle Body Pillow, a spokesperson from Allison told PRWeek.

Representatives from The Home Depot and Budweiser were not immediately available for comment.