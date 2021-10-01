Seven Hills' general manager joins Strava

Krissy Davies, the former general manager and practice lead for campaigns and communications agency Seven Hills, will formally start at Strava on Monday.

She will oversee communications across Europe, and will be responsible for developing and executing regional and local comms strategies for future and key markets.

Founded in 2009, Strava has hired more than 100 employees in 2021, with hopes to grow its comms team.

The social platform for athletes has 300 employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, Denver, the UK and Ireland.

The appointment comes at a critical point for Strava, which boasts over 90 million members, and currently welcomes two million members every month.

Davies will report to Strava’s vice-president of communications, Andrew Vontz.

He said: “We’re excited for the great depth Krissy brings to the team as a strategist, operator and leader. We’re looking forward to the big things we know she will make happen and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

Davies told PRWeek: “It’s an honour to join this world-class brand, which has maintained its founding commitment to best serving its global community of athletes throughout its impressive growth.”

In 2015, Davies was one of PRWeek’s 30 Under 30, which recognises outstanding young achievement and talent in the industry.

Prior to joining Seven Hills, Davies worked at Bell Pottinger and consulted across FTSE 100 and start-up firms. She also spearheaded the media launch of the Digital Business Academy.