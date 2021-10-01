Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy, Hotwire, MHP, PrettyGreen, Lewis, Missive and more

Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Patou Nuytemans as chief executive of Ogilvy EMEA.

PrettyGreen Group has unveiled a management restructure in which it has promoted Emma Grace and Jessica Hargreaves to co-chief executive. The group's founder, Mark Stringer, will become chair and Sarah Henderson group managing director.

Robert Gordon Clark, the founder and executive chairman of London Communications Agency, will step down from the board to take a senior advisor role there, among significant changes to the leadership and ownership of the company.

Hotwire has announced a series of appointments in different countries. In the UK, Rebecca Rhodes has joined as head of planning. She previously ran her own consultancy, SuperHuman, prior to which she was global chief creative officer at Golin. Anastasia Pavolva joins as a strategy director with experience working in global agencies such as Ogilvy and in brand management at Procter & Gamble.

Ben Nunn, the former Labour Party director of comms, will join Lexington as senior counsel next month.

Margot Hannah has been promoted to the role of chief executive of Open Health Communications.

Global investment firm KKR has hired Annabel Arthur as head of EMEA corporate communications, effective immediately. She joins from The Carlyle Group, where she was head of Asia Pacific corporate comms. Arthur will report to Ludo Bammens, KKR's head of EMEA corporate affairs, and Kristi Huller, global head of corporate marketing and communications.

Tech comms consultancy Missive has appointed Kate Hunter as a director. She joins on 4 October after 14 years at Hotwire, where she was a UK board director and held roles leading 40+ consultants in the b2b division and the 10-person digital team in London. Missive said Hunter will be tasked with leading on some of the consultancy's key clients and will support the operational development of the team and capabilities. "The appointment of Hunter reflects the very strong growth Missive has had in 2021 and the exciting plans it has for the future," the firm stated.

Big Partnership, the Glasgow-based marketing and communications agency, has hired a new head of its Manchester office as the group plans to "ramp up investment" in northern England.

BECG has hired former Conservative Transport Minister Steve Norris as a senior strategic advisor.

MHP Health has appointed Denise Dewar, former digital hub director for Europe, Japan and Canada at GSK, as director, health digital; and Karen Stalbow, ex-head of policy, knowledge and impact at Prostate Cancer UK, as associate director.

PR and comms agency Eulogy has appointed Joss Freestone from Havas as its digital lead.

OneFifty Consultancy has strengthened its senior leadership team by hiring former Landor director Rebecca Barker. She joins the data and behaviours-led digital marketing consultancy as a principal consultant, leading on creative and brand strategy for new and existing clients. Barker previously led global creative teams for major brands including BP, Maersk, BBC and Sony Music.

Lewis has hired Arjun Singh as its global creative operations director, based at the agency's London HQ. In his most recent role he managed all creative operations at MDC-owned creative agency Anomaly, where Lewis said he helped grow the agency by 50 per cent during the pandemic by pitching and winning Google, Mini, Hotels.com and Farfetch, among other brands. He also worked at M&C Saatchi and TBWA\London.

The PRCA has appointed Dr Patricia Harned, chief executive of US-based Ethics and Compliance Initiative, to its global PRCA Ethics Council. This follows its research partnership with ECI, which was announced at the start of Ethics Month in September.