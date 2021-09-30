News

Washington Post’s Anne Gearan to join Finsbury Glover Hering

The veteran journalist who has covered four administrations will join FGH as a partner in DC.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON: Finsbury Glover Hering has hired journalist Anne Gearan from The Washington Post, where she worked as a diplomatic correspondent for more than nine years.

Starting in mid-October as a partner based in FGH’s Washington, DC, office, Gearan will advise a wide range of Finsbury’s clients, the firm said in a statement. 

At the Post, Gearan has served as a White House correspondent covering foreign policy, national security and politics, including former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Gearan has also appeared as an on-air political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

Previously at the Associated Press, Gearan was chief diplomatic correspondent, Pentagon correspondent, White House reporter and national security editor. She also covered the Supreme Court, including the Bush v Gore case in late 2000. Gearan has also worked for CNN.  

Finsbury said in a statement that Gearan has covered the White House in four presidential administrations and the Pentagon during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and has reported from every state and more than 80 countries. 

The agency also hired David Boomgren this month as an MD in its DC office, working in the energy and sustainability practice.

Finsbury Glover Hering was formed this year after the merger of WPP agencies Finsbury, Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener. Finsbury and Hering Schuppener began a partnership in 2016 and were joined by Glover Park the following year. In January, it named new regional chief executives in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.  The firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy fellow strategic communications shop Sard Verbinnen. 

London-based Finsbury’s 2020 global revenue was $205 million, a 2% decrease from the prior year, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.

