Finn Partners promotes Diana Scott to deputy director, NY health

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Diana Scott to senior partner and deputy director of its New York health practice.

Scott will work with Tom Jones, who was appointed New York health senior partner and U.S. pharma lead last month, on all operations related to the New York health group.

Scott praised the New York health team’s culture and said, “Their desire to not sit idly fits well with my passion for mentoring and helping people achieve their goals.”

The firm said in a statement that Scott has contributed to the health practice nearly doubling its client portfolio since she joined the firm in late 2019.

"Clients seek and value agency partners that are not only deeply knowledgeable in their business and industry, but are able to listen to their goals and bring them creative solutions and campaigns,” said Kristie Kuhl, managing partner and global health practice leader.

Scott joined Finn Partners in late 2019 after nearly 20 years in agency healthcare roles, including serving as SVP at Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick and VP of healthcare at Ruder Finn, Publicis Consultants and MSL.

Finn Partners also promoted Ariane Lovell (below) to partner and New York health media lead. She was previously VP and media relations strategist.

In the newly created position, Lovell will spearhead Finn's earned media relations work for the New York health group. Lovell said in a statement that she is “committed to continuing to exemplify inclusiveness and to raise up diverse perspectives in media relations.”

Lovell will report to Jones and serve on the New York health leadership team.

Before joining Finn Partners in 2018, Lovell was a senior manager and healthcare media strategist at Weber Shandwick. She has also held media relations roles at King + Company, Socialfly, 5W Public Relations and Women's Health Virginia.

Finn Partners’ health-sector clients have included pharmaceutical client Amylyx, migraine-treatment device Nerivio and hospital network LifePoint Health, according to its website.

In 2020, Finn Partners reported revenue of $108.9 million, down 9% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021. In the U.S., revenue dipped 8% to nearly $91 million last year.