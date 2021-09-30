'We were nervous about WFH fatigue' – Behind the Campaign, LinkedIn 'Future of Work'

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

The ‘Future of Work’ campaign was a comprehensive, data-led project – designed to position LinkedIn as a thought leader in employer and employee relations for the post-pandemic workplace.

We began by identifying the biggest concerns facing employers and employees – but that’s only half the job. In response to the findings, we created learning materials that were not only authored by highly regarded experts, but also made available to LinkedIn members for free.

How did the idea come into being?

At the heart of the LinkedIn proposition is a simple mission – a desire to make professionals more successful. However, in the past 18 months, navigating your career has never been more difficult.

Plenty of brands have identified the issues facing employers and employees, but few offer tangible solutions – this is where we felt LinkedIn had a tangible point of difference. Its LinkedIn Learning courses are hugely popular, provide a competitive advantage over other social networks and are the perfect vehicle for helping people overcome challenges… rather than just listing them.

What ideas were rejected?

There has been no shortage of brands doing ‘reports’ on how COVID-19 has affected the workplace – so we brutally culled any ideas that we felt landed on well-trodden territory. Any angle or approach that didn’t grab attention by feeling personal, emotional or surprising went in the bin. Equally, we cut ideas that compromised our ability to offer authentic solutions.

For example, we initially aimed to centre the report on In-conscious Bias – a term we created to describe employees who work in the office receiving preferential treatment over those who were working from home. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the data set to stand it up; people hadn’t been back in the office long enough. If we couldn’t quantify the problem, our solution would be inauthentic – that was a red line.

We also rejected any ideas that overly focused on ‘working from home’. Scientifically, all our data pointed toward hybrid working being the future. Less scientifically, how bored are you of talking about working from home habits?!

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

After a month of data collection, our first step was to identify our lead story. The issue had to be real, something we could solve and, of course, media-worthy. We zoned in on the issue of ‘small talk’. An overwhelming data set outlined that people were struggling to talk to each other in a work setting.

Data is great, but we needed humans to explain why it was an issue and how it manifests. LinkedIn spokespeople articulated the importance of small talk in a business setting, conversation coach Anjula Matunda was recruited to get this essential soft skill back in your armoury and, for some added colour, we worked with content creators Jesse Chuku and Luke Millington-Drake to show the human side of small talk gone wrong!

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

All of the above was undertaken because we were nervous about ‘WFH fatigue’. We had to prove this wasn’t just another ‘working from home is here to stay’ report. We overcame this challenge by identifying a new issue, providing a tangible solution and adding some giggles too.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

We measured results in two ways – engagement off the platform and engagement on LinkedIn. We earned over 300 pieces of editorial coverage across broadcast, online and print – while our influencer content delivered just under one million organic views and above-industry engagement rates across all platforms (Instagram and TikTok). On LinkedIn, our supporting article trended on the LinkedIn newsfeed and again, organic engagement and views delivered way above expectation.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Relatability is king. When your campaign is featured in Refinery29’s lifestyle section, the Daily Telegraph’s business section and banging on TikTok, you can be sure you have found an issue that pushes the nation’s button.