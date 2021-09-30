What brand is in serious need of an Emily Zugay logo redesign?

Some brand logos are so bad that an Emily Zugay redesign would actually be an improvement.

The TikTok star has been posting tongue-in-cheek videos showing how she would redesign logos for household name brands, such as as Starbucks, H&R Block, Apple, NASA, Target, TikTok, Nascar, Tampax, The Washington Post, Ocean Spray, Tinder, Adobe, the National Football League, Amazon, Doritos and McDonald’s.

Even though Zugay’s logos tend to be amateur at best, often misspell brand names and include clip art galore, which brand would actually benefit from one of her revamps?