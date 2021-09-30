Bond at Lidl, bee retirement home, Samsung maze – Campaigns round-up

Lidl, 'Licence to Refill'

To mark the return of James Bond to cinemas with this week's long-awaited release of Die Another Day, Lidl has revealed the true cost of Bond’s bar bill and calculated how much 007 could have saved by drinking homemade martinis instead. According to the discount supermarket chain, over the course of his on-screen lifetime, 007 has indulged in 28 martinis at a cost of £504. He could have saved £447.16 across the series by switching to Lidl ingredients, the retailer said, including Ignis French Grain Vodka. Daniel Craig lookalike Steve Wright has been brought in to promote the newsjacking campaign (Lidl is not affiliated with the James Bond movie franchise).

Gymbox, ‘Sunday Roast’

Gymbox partnered 99 Comedy Club to host Sunday Roast comedy gym classes every Sunday in September at the gym chain's Covent Garden branch. At the events gym-goers were roasted both verbally and physically for 45-minute sessions. Attendees were given foil bodysuits to make the 'roast' more intense. Research suggests laughter not only increases the heart rate and calorie expenditure by up to 20 per cent, but 15 minutes of laughter alone can burn up to 40 calories. The campaign is by comms consultancy Cut The Bull.

Samsung and Vanilla Ice

Rap star Vanilla Ice has teamed up with Samsung Electronics to re-release his hit single ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ as ‘Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby’, to encourage European households to increase freezer temperatures and reduce their carbon footprint. New data issued from Samsung shows that if every European household increased the temperature of their freezer by one degree Celsius, over one million tonnes of CO 2 emissions could be saved annually.

Samsung, pop-up maze

Staying with Samsung, and a temporary maze, inspired by the brand's new Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 phones, launched this week. It includes a hall of ‘folding’ mirrors, an immersive Infinity screen ‘head box’ experience and a series of set builds to capture the perfect selfie. Each experience has been designed to enable consumers to explore the features of the new foldable range. The maze opened in Westfield Stratford on 29 September and will stay there until 3 October. It will also visit White City (9-17 October) and Manchester Trafford Centre (23 to 31 October). Taylor Herring is responsible for the activation.

Coca-Cola, 'Real Magic'

Coca-Cola unveiled “Real Magic”, a new global brand platform, on Wednesday, following the Atlanta-based company’s pandemic sales slump and amid its $4bn global creative and media agency review. The new brand platform, which is Coca-Cola’s first refresh since 2016, includes a “Hug” logo inspired by Coca-Cola’s packaging. The curved logo, designed by Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown and Kenyon Weston, wraps around Coca-Cola’s bottles and cans, mimicking an embrace. The imagery is meant to highlight moments of togetherness while sharing a Coke. “Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark,” Manolo Arroyo, chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company, said in a press statement.

Flying Flowers, 'Bee-tirement Home'

Flower delivery service Flying Flowers has launched the "world's first retirement home for bees" to encourage the UK to act to protect the insects. The Honeysuckle Bee-tirement home gives 'OABs' a space to 'wind down' – as we head into autumn, most bumblebees die and queen bees bed down for the winter ready to repopulate hives in the spring. The home includes a sugar-water fountain, recreational areas full of flowers, and a 'Royal Quarter' for hibernating queen bees.

Tinder and Spotify, ‘Date Night Playlist Generator’

Tinder and Spotify have collaborated to create playlists suited to the 'cuffing season', the colder period of the year when people tend to show a greater interest in getting into a relationship. Users answer a few questions that reveal things about their dating style, and they will be matched with a playlist that, it is hoped, both will love. Research for the campaign found single people are most hoping to find a match who shares their taste in music (84 per cent). This outweighs looks (64 per cent), political views (61 per cent) and even a sense of humour (48 per cent).

'Webhallen Orchestra'

Gamers created classical music in what has been billed as the world's first computer game orchestra, in a new campaign for Swedish gaming and tech retailer Webhallen. A computer game was created where every action from each individual player creates a tone or sequence in a melody. The piece was performed at the Oscar Theatre in Stockholm, where the participating gamers formed an orchestra under the direction of the composer behind the piece, Max Kiusalaas. The piece was performed on PlayStation 5, Xbox X, PC, laptops, RetroFlag NESPi 4 and Nintendo Switch, and together, the 23 participants created a one minute piece of music. The campaign is by The&Partnership Nordics.

Oddbox, 'Wasteland'

To mark the UN International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on Wednesday, anti-food waste company Oddbox has applied for its ‘newly founded country’, Wasteland, to become a member state of the UN. This new state has been ‘created’ to show that if food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, only after China and the US. Wasteland is 20 times the geographical size of the UK and emits five billion metric tonnes of CO2e annually. Oddbox has announced a series of aims to help the world reach the target of halving food waste by 2030 and calls upon the Government to add food waste to the agenda at COP26. Oddbox has been working alongside Splendid Communications.

Papa John's, 'Fresh soul'

Pizza brand Papa John's has released its global campaign in the UK through Atomic London. A 47-second online film directed by Josh Cohen depicts the universal power of music to uplift the soul and spirit. As well as the UK, the wider campaign will run across EMENA, Latin America and Asia later in the year. The work also included a virtual "pizza party" on 29 September, featuring music performances in a partnership with NME.

The Guardian, 'Forgotten how to Saturday?'

The Guardian is running a multichannel campaign by Oliver to promote its new Saturday magazine. A 30-second video ad is appearing on All 4 and in cinemas in September and October, supported by podcast reads on Acast and billboards in London, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton. The film was directed by Joe Giacomet through Agent At Large and art directed by Amelia Tavenner. Media was handled by PHD.

Little Moons, 'Ice cream from another world'

Ice-cream brand Little Moons has launched a TV campaign by Lucky Generals. Two 20-second films, "The flavour system" and "Necks appeal", feature otherworldly settings of block colours and upbeat music. They launched on Monday (27 September) during Gogglebox and First Dates on Channel 4. They were directed by Em Cole through 1stAveMachine and follow the installation of a mural in Camden, London, and a wider OOH and social media campaign, with media handled by MediaHub.

HSBC, 'Borders'

Wunderman Thompson's latest campaign for HSBC UK launches the bank's new purpose by demonstrating how borders can hinder opportunity. Following on the heels of the bank's successful "We are not an island" platform, the campaign marks the launch of HSBC’s new global purpose, "Opening up a world of opportunity".

Starling, 'Set Yourself Free'

Digital bank Starling has launched a new campaign encouraging consumers to break free from their old way of banking. The campaign, produced by Wonderhood Studios, is the first under Starling’s new platform ‘Here to Change’. It aims to wake people up to the power of change to make things better, and launches with a 60-second TV spot called 'Set Yourself Free', directed by Sam Pilling.

Reed.co.uk, 'Love Mondays again'

Jobs website Reed.co.uk has launched an out-of-home and radio campaign by Isobel. Created by Tom Dyson, Lance Boreham, Tom Snell and Dylan Hartigan, with typography and art by Sean Freeman and Eve Steban, the OOH campaign uses images of typical things that people love spelling out the word "Monday". The campaign is running through September and October, with the OOH work supported by radio ads.

Ubisoft, 'Chicharrón run'

Ubisoft is promoting the upcoming release of its Far Cry 6 video game with a global cinema, TV and digital campaign by DDB Paris. Written by Olivier Le Lostec and directed by the Traktor collective through Stink, a dramatic film uses motion capture to give its CGI a realistic look. Art directed by Clara Noguier and animated by the Swedish studio Important Looking Pirates, it debuted earlier this week (28 September).