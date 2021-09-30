PrettyGreen Group announces co-chief executives in management shake-up

PrettyGreen Group said its restructure reflected “strong performance” last year and was part of its plan for future expansion and growth.

As co-chief executives, Emma Grace will continue to focus on the group’s strategic and creative output, while Jessica Hargreaves will focus on ESG, operations and expansion. Group MD Sarah Henderson will have overall responsibility for client and business development.

As part of the restructure, Lucy Mart has been appointed as managing partner of PrettyGreen and Kate Umfreville will be managing partner of The Producers, the group’s creative experiences agency.

They will both be responsible for their agencies’ teams, client delivery and growth plans.

Mart and Umfreville received promotions in recognition of their “key roles in the stabilisation and growth” of the two businesses during the pandemic.

Ownership

Founder Mark Stringer will remain the majority shareholder of the group. He will also oversee the board and help with its “vision and direction”.

He said: “PrettyGreen is undoubtedly my fourth child, yet handing over the reins to both Jess and Ems, while being supported by Sarah and the new partners of Kate and Lucy, is possibly one of the easiest decisions I have ever had to make. As individuals they are exceptional and, as a team, they are without doubt unbeatable and define our mission to be less ordinary.”

PrettyGreen Group’s clients include Nando’s, Pantene, Hasbro and Audible.

Grace added: “The new management team and I are really energised about the next chapter… and the impact a creative co-CEO, 100 per cent focused on structure that breeds creativity, will make.”