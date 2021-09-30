PRCA APAC launches to expand beyond Southeast Asia

PRCA SEA has effectively rebranded to PRCA APAC to reflect its growth in the region. Currently, the association has members from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

With this rebrand, three new co-chairs have been named: APAC MD at The Hoffman Agency Caroline Hsu; EVP and APAC head of corporate at Weber Shandwick Carolyn Devanayagam; and CEO at Avian WE Nitin Mantri.

Former PRCA SEA chair Lee Nugent, who is APAC regional director at Archetype, will step down from his role which he has served since the launch of the association in Southeast Asia in 2018. PRCA director general Francis Ingham said that Nugent’s “drive and dynamism” has aided in PRCA expanding across the wider region.

As part of the changes, current PRCA SEA general manager Tara Munis will relocate to Hong Kong as the new head of PRCA APAC, and further staff appointments will be made in Singapore and Thailand.

Munis said: “That passion and dedication to support our industry has inspired incredible membership growth in not only neighbouring countries but to the entire Asia-Pacific region. I’m excited to get started in Hong Kong and continuing to provide word-class support for all our members.”

The Hoffman Agency’s Hsu said: “We have reached an inflection point in the PR space, with the focus firmly on integrated communications. For businesses, this means content- based PR work that can travel across platforms. For agencies, it means greater accountability for business impact.”