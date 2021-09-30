Weber Shandwick and Jack Morton form collective in Australia

IPG agencies Jack Morton and Weber Shandwick are joining forces in Australia as a one-stop-shop for experiential and comms offerings. The two agencies has transferred from IPG DXTRA to being majority-owned by CEO Helen Graney. In January this year, Graney was named the majority owner of Weber Shandwick following a management buyout that saw IPG retain a minority interest in the agency.

This new collective also sees Vinny Panchal appointed as managing director overseeing both agencies. Panchal was previously general manager of Jack Morton Australia and will report to Graney, who assumes the new role of CEO. Panchal's appointment will be the first of a series of new hires following the change.

According to Graney, this new collective is already proving compelling for current and new clients like Koala, which the agency secured following a pitch earlier this year.

She said: "I believe this new offering is what clients are looking for in this market. Insightful, integrated storytelling delivered by committed lovers of creative, PR, experiences, and content. More importantly, I also believe what we are building will be attractive to future talent who relish the opportunity to influence the work and the workplace from the ground up."

In 2019,Graney was named joint managing director of Jack Morton and Weber Shandwick, which facilitated this MBO.