Captiv8 offers pro bono services to BIPOC and LGBTQIA small businesses in diversity push

SAN FRANCISCO: Influencer marketing company Captiv8 has launched several programs and product updates to support minority-owned small businesses.

As part of its public pledge to diversity, equity and inclusion Cr8 Change, Captiv8 opened applications for its Influence Change Grant, a biannual SaaS grant to support BIPOC and LGBTQIA-owned small to mid-sized businesses. Recipients of the grant will be provided free access to Captiv8’s SaaS influencer marketing platform as well as pro-bono hours for consulting with an in-house team.

Businesses will be able to access discovery, workflow, insights and measurement tools within the platform. In order to qualify, they must be located in the U.S., be nonprofit or for-profit and make less than $10 million in annual revenue. The first deadline is October 29.

In addition, Captiv8 is building features directly into its platform for greater creator representation by allowing creators to self-identify with expanded gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation identification options.

“Diversity is important to the culture and DNA of Captiv8 internally, so we really wanted to be able to give back to the BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities as well,” said Captiv8 CEO Krishna Subramanian. “We wanted to take the next step rather than putting together a list and saying, ‘here are creators that [businesses] should work with from a diverse category.’”

Captiv8 itself is a minority-owned company, with nearly 70% of the team identifying as BIPOC, according to Subramanian. The company is currently dedicating over half a million dollars of value to the program and hopes to support 10 companies in 2022.