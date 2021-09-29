Audio

The PR Week: 9:30:2021: Rochelle Ford, Elon University's School of Communication

Ford talks about how companies and organizations can go beyond just words on DEI initiatives, the legacy of Black public relations pioneer Ofield Dukes and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 8 minutes ago

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Rochelle Ford, dean and professor at Elon University's School of Communication.

Podcast topics:

1:57: Ford talks about how companies and organizations can go beyond just words on DEI initiatives, the legacy of Black public relations pioneer and social justice advocate Ofield Dukes and more.

16:01: Edelman has named Taj Reid as its first global chief experience officer, tasking Reid with driving creative technology prototyping and innovative experience design across the Edelman network.

17:17: In a $11.4 billion joint venture, Ford and South Korean battery cell supplier SK Innovation will create three BlueOvalSK battery factories.

19:42: Next 15 has reported a 69% rise in pre-tax profit in the six months to July 31, naming PR agencies Archetype and MBooth among its strong performers.

22:08: Dating platform OkCupid is taking “an even bigger stand on inclusion” in response to viral videos of a woman tearing down its inclusive Every Single Person ads on a New York City subway.

26:18: Looking to refresh your brand’s logo? Why not hire TikTok star Emily Zugay for the job. Zugay has gone viral after redesigning brand logos including the Detroit Lions and McDonald’s.

29:31: Where are they now? PRWeek catches up with ordinary people brands made famous on YouTube and social media.

