LCA founder steps back and industry veteran Gornall to chair board in restructure

London Communications Agency said it had appointed Alistair Gornall as non-executive chairman, while the agency’s co-founder and managing director, Jonny Popper, will become chief executive and majority shareholder as part of the restructure.

The property-focused PR and public affairs agency said Robert Gordon Clark, who set up LCA 22 years ago, will continue to work in a part-time capacity, while board directors Jane Groom and Chris Madel would increase their shareholding in the company.

‘Industry heavyweight’

LCA described Gornall as an “industry heavyweight” who has been non-executive chairman of several agencies, including Blue Rubicon, Hanover and Longitude Research, as well as Hume Brophy and Seahorse Environmental – the latter founded by his daughter, Isabella Gornall.

Blue Rubicon, Hanover and Longitude went on to be sold – to Teneo, Avenir and the Financial Times, respectively.

Gornall also founded Scope Communications and Consolidated Communications Group and is a former chief executive of Reed Exhibitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Gornall said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to develop the business over the next few years and enhance our capabilities while continuing to deliver great results for our clients and supporting the development of our staff.”

At LCA, Gornall will chair a board comprised of Popper, Groom and Madel, as well as Suzi Lawrence and Jenna Goldberg.

‘Bigger than I dared imagine’

Commenting on his decision to step back to a part-time role, Clark said: “LCA is now a 50-plus team with a client list far bigger and more impressive than I dared imagine back in 1999. I am delighted that the next generation is taking LCA forward and look forward to continuing to work with my wonderful colleagues.

Popper called the restructure a “significant milestone” for the agency.

He added: “Alastair Gornall joins us at a fascinating time, as London and the UK emerges from the pandemic with so much change ahead. We have ambitious and exciting plans and I know that Alastair’s huge experience of assisting successful media brands to grow will add substantial value and fire power to our existing senior team.”

Last month, LCA appointed Paddy Hennessy, former director of comms to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as a senior advisor.