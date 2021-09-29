News

Civis Analytics raises $30.7 million in funding

The company received financing from Alumni Ventures and former Google top executive Eric Schmidt.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago



Data science software and consultancy Civis Analytics has raised $30.7 million in a Series B funding round.

The company, founded in 2013, received financing from Alumni Ventures in this round, as well as existing investors including Drive Capital, Verizon Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and former executive chairman and CEO of Alphabet and cofounder of Schmidt Futures, Eric Schmidt.

With this additional funding, Civis plans to focus on product innovation and growing its team. The company has named individuals to executive roles, including VPs of public sector, research, media and marketing, as well as a new general counsel and chief of staff.

Civis helps organizations use data to create campaigns. Its cloud-based services draw on data to optimize messaging, identify customers and increase engagement. The company combines its proprietary data platform with advisory services to provide support to users.

